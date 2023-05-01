Adresář Společností
Quick'rCare
    Quick’rCare is a healthcare company that aims to provide a better immediate care experience for patients. Founded in 2017, the company seeks to fix the broken systems that hinder good immediate care by uniting modern patients and providers. Quick’rCare allows patients to easily find a facility, reserve their spot in line, and chat with a medical professional online before deciding to go to the hospital. The company is committed to thinking outside the box to deliver the best experience to patients.

    http://www.quickrcare.com
    2017
    126
    $10M-$50M
