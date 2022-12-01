Qogita Platy

Adresář Společností
Rozsah platů Qogita se pohybuje od $63,997 v celkové kompenzaci ročně pro Produktový manažer na spodním konci do $118,874 pro Softwarový inženýr na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Qogita. Naposledy aktualizováno: 8/24/2025

$160K

Datový vědec
$77.5K
Produktový manažer
$64K
Softwarový inženýr
$119K

Chybí vaše pozice?

Hledejte všechny platy na naší stránce s kompenzacemi nebo přidejte svůj plat abyste pomohli odemknout stránku.


FAQ

Nejvyšší hlášená platová pozice ve společnosti Qogita je Softwarový inženýr at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou kompenzací ve výši $118,874. To zahrnuje základní plat a případné akciové kompenzace a bonusy.
Mediánová roční celková kompenzace hlášená ve společnosti Qogita je $77,538.

