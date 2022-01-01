Seznam společností
Prudential Financial Platy

Platy ve společnosti Prudential Financial se pohybují od $37,332 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Prodej na dolním konci až po $241,200 pro pozici Marketingové operace na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Prudential Financial. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/28/2025

Softwarový inženýr
12P $94.1K
11P $117K
10P $147K

Backend softwarový inženýr

Full-Stack softwarový inženýr

Kvantitativní vývojář

Datový analytik
9P $178K
10P $147K
11P $131K
Aktuary
Median $145K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Finanční analytik
Median $80K
Obchodní analytik
Median $100K
Marketing
Median $165K
Produktový manažer
Median $178K
Projektový manažer
Median $130K
Manažer softwarového inženýrství
Median $210K
Obchodní rozvoj
$110K
Datový analytik
$101K
Manažer datové vědy
$161K
Lidské zdroje
$118K
Informační technolog (IT)
$177K
Investiční bankéř
$226K
Právní oddělení
$166K
Marketingové operace
$241K
Produktový designér
Median $132K
Personalista
Median $122K
Prodej
$37.3K
Analytik kybernetické bezpečnosti
$104K
Architekt řešení
$117K
Technický programový manažer
$199K
Rizikový kapitalista
$109K
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Prudential Financial je Marketingové operace at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $241,200. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Prudential Financial je $131,417.

