Proof Technology
    • O společnosti

    Proof is a legal technology company that connects law firms with independent process servers nationwide through a web-based platform. The platform allows law firms to create electronic serve requests, receive live updates, see mapped verification of all attempts, and connect directly to servers via Live Chat. Proof's technology provides electronic time and date stamped proof of successful service and a notarized affidavit from the server. They offer 1, 3 or 7 day service nationwide and internationally.

    proofserve.com
    Webová stránka
    2017
    Rok založení
    84
    Počet zaměstnanců
    $10M-$50M
    Odhadované příjmy
    Sídlo společnosti

