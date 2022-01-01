Seznam společností
Presto
Pracujete zde? Převzít správu společnosti

Presto Platy

Platy ve společnosti Presto se pohybují od $49,062 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Produktový manažer na dolním konci až po $199,000 pro pozici Manažer softwarového inženýrství na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Presto. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/24/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softwarový inženýr
Median $153K
Produktový manažer
$49.1K
Personalista
$59.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
67 30
Manažer softwarového inženýrství
$199K
Chybí vám vaše pozice?

Vyhledejte všechny platy na naší stránce s odměňováním nebo přidejte svůj plat a pomozte odemknout stránku.


Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Presto je Manažer softwarového inženýrství at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $199,000. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Presto je $106,350.

Doporučené pozice

    Nebyly nalezeny žádné doporučené pozice pro Presto

Související společnosti

  • ECI
  • Sagitec Solutions
  • LogMeIn
  • Blackhawk Network
  • Avanade
  • Zobrazit všechny společnosti ➜

Další zdroje

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/presto/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.