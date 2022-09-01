Seznam společností
Precision Castparts
    • O společnosti

    Precision Castparts Corp. is the market leader in manufacturing large, complex structural investment castings, airfoil castings, forged components, aerostructures and highly engineered, critical fasteners for aerospace applications.

    http://www.precast.com
    Webová stránka
    1953
    Rok založení
    1,500
    Počet zaměstnanců
    $1B-$10B
    Odhadované příjmy
    Sídlo společnosti

