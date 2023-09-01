Seznam společností
Pocket FM Platy

Platy ve společnosti Pocket FM se pohybují od $7,801 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Obchodní analytik na dolním konci až po $99,858 pro pozici Manažer softwarového inženýrství na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Pocket FM. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/29/2025

Softwarový inženýr
Median $24.5K

Backend softwarový inženýr

Produktový manažer
Median $41.2K
Obchodní analytik
$7.8K

Produktový designér
$23.1K
Programový manažer
$38.4K
Manažer softwarového inženýrství
$99.9K
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Pocket FM je Manažer softwarového inženýrství at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $99,858. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Pocket FM je $31,431.

