Pluxee Platy

Platy ve společnosti Pluxee se pohybují od $16,108 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Softwarový inženýr na dolním konci až po $158,426 pro pozici Produktový manažer na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Pluxee. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/29/2025

Obchodní operace
$39.8K
Produktový manažer
$158K
Softwarový inženýr
$16.1K

Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Pluxee je Produktový manažer at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $158,426. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Pluxee je $39,781.

