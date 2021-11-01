Seznam společností
Philip Morris International
Platy ve společnosti Philip Morris International se pohybují od $13,750 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Účetní na dolním konci až po $475,124 pro pozici Obchodní operace na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Philip Morris International. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/26/2025

Softwarový inženýr
Median $70K
Účetní
$13.8K
Obchodní operace
$475K

Obchodní analytik
$38.9K
Obchodní rozvoj
$206K
Operace zákaznického servisu
$23.3K
Datový analytik
$47.6K
Manažer datové vědy
$267K
Finanční analytik
$21.1K
Informační technolog (IT)
$26.2K
Marketing
$23.2K
Marketingové operace
$82.3K
Strojní inženýr
$47.1K
Produktový manažer
$60.3K
Projektový manažer
$51.6K
Správce nemovitostí
$120K
Personalista
$92.4K
Prodej
$49.1K
Manažer softwarového inženýrství
$124K
Architekt řešení
$110K
UX výzkumník
$142K
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Philip Morris International je Obchodní operace at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $475,124. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Philip Morris International je $60,300.

