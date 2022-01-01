Seznam společností
Phase2
Phase2 Platy

Platy ve společnosti Phase2 se pohybují od $127,000 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Softwarový inženýr na dolním konci až po $221,100 pro pozici Prodej na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Phase2. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/26/2025

Softwarový inženýr
Median $127K
Obchodní rozvoj
$171K
Produktový designér
$132K

Prodej
$221K
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Phase2 je Prodej at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $221,100. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Phase2 je $151,253.

Doporučené pozice

    Nebyly nalezeny žádné doporučené pozice pro Phase2

Další zdroje

