Seznam společností
Panorays
Pracujete zde? Převzít správu společnosti
Nejlepší poznatky
  • Přispějte něčím unikátním o společnosti Panorays, co může být užitečné pro ostatní (např. tipy k pohovorům, výběr týmů, jedinečná kultura atd.).
    • O společnosti

    Panorays is a fast-growing SaaS-based platform that provides third-party security risk management software. It offers a comprehensive solution that manages the entire process from inherent to residual risk, remediation, and ongoing monitoring. The platform combines automated security questionnaires with external attack surface evaluations and business context to provide organizations with a rapid and accurate view of supplier cyber risk. It is the only platform that automates, accelerates, and scales customers' third-party security evaluation and management process, resulting in efficient and effective risk remediation.

    https://panorays.com
    Webová stránka
    2016
    Rok založení
    126
    Počet zaměstnanců
    $10M-$50M
    Odhadované příjmy
    Sídlo společnosti

    Získejte ověřené platy do své e-mailové schránky

    Přihlaste se k odběru ověřených nabídek.Získáte podrobný rozpis kompenzačních detailů e-mailem. Zjistit více

    Tato stránka je chráněna pomocí reCAPTCHA a Google Zásady ochrany osobních údajů a Podmínky služby platí.

    Doporučené pozice

      Nebyly nalezeny žádné doporučené pozice pro Panorays

    Související společnosti

    • Netflix
    • Lyft
    • Spotify
    • Google
    • Airbnb
    • Zobrazit všechny společnosti ➜

    Další zdroje