Omnicell
Omnicell Platy

Rozsah platů Omnicell se pohybuje od $48,108 v celkové kompenzaci ročně pro Produktový manažer na spodním konci do $278,600 pro Informatik (IT) na horním konci. Naposledy aktualizováno: 8/11/2025

$160K

Softwarový inženýr
Median $135K

Full-stack softwarový inženýr

Produktový manažer
Median $48.1K
Obchodní analytik
$108K

Informatik (IT)
$279K
Strojní inženýr
$79.6K
Produktový designér
$145K
Náborový pracovník
$122K
Vedoucí softwarového inženýrství
$203K
FAQ

Nejvyšší hlášená platová pozice ve společnosti Omnicell je Informatik (IT) at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou kompenzací ve výši $278,600. To zahrnuje základní plat a případné akciové kompenzace a bonusy.
Mediánová roční celková kompenzace hlášená ve společnosti Omnicell je $128,700.

Další zdroje