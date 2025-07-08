Seznam společností
NPCI
NPCI Platy

Platy ve společnosti NPCI se pohybují od $9,353 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Softwarový inženýr na dolním konci až po $18,085 pro pozici Produktový manažer na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti NPCI. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/28/2025

Softwarový inženýr
Median $9.4K
Datový analytik
$13.3K
Produktový manažer
$18.1K

Projektový manažer
$12.2K
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti NPCI je Produktový manažer at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $18,085. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti NPCI je $12,731.

