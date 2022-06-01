Seznam společností
Novant Health
Pracujete zde? Převzít správu společnosti
Nejlepší poznatky
  • Přispějte něčím unikátním o společnosti Novant Health, co může být užitečné pro ostatní (např. tipy k pohovorům, výběr týmů, jedinečná kultura atd.).
    • O společnosti

    Novant Health Ironwood Family Medicine in Greensboro, NC, offers sick & preventive care to patients of all ages. We manage chronic diseases too.Novant Health is an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient facilities and hospitals that delivers a seamless and convenient healthcare experience to communities in Virginia, North and South Carolina, and Georgia. The Novant Health network consists of more than 1,600 physicians and over 29,000 employees that provide care at nearly 700 locations, including 15 hospitals and hundreds of outpatient facilities and physician clinics. In 2020, Novant Health was the only healthcare system in North Carolina to be included on Forbes’ Best Employers for Diversity list. Diversity MBA Magazine has also ranked Novant Health third on its 2019 list of “Best Places for Women & Diverse Managers to Work.” Novant Health provided more than $993.2 million in community benefit, including financial assistance and services, in 2019.By bringing together world-class technology and clinicians to provide quality care, we are committed to creating a healthcare experience that is simpler, more convenient and more affordable so patients can focus on getting better and staying healthy.

    novanthealth.org
    Webová stránka
    1891
    Rok založení
    29,000
    Počet zaměstnanců
    $1B-$10B
    Odhadované příjmy
    Sídlo společnosti

    Získejte ověřené platy do své e-mailové schránky

    Přihlaste se k odběru ověřených nabídek.Získáte podrobný rozpis kompenzačních detailů e-mailem. Zjistit více

    Tato stránka je chráněna pomocí reCAPTCHA a Google Zásady ochrany osobních údajů a Podmínky služby platí.

    Doporučené pozice

      Nebyly nalezeny žádné doporučené pozice pro Novant Health

    Související společnosti

    • Google
    • Uber
    • Stripe
    • Roblox
    • Facebook
    • Zobrazit všechny společnosti ➜

    Další zdroje