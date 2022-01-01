Seznam společností
notonthehighstreet Platy

Platy ve společnosti notonthehighstreet se pohybují od $112,649 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Produktový manažer na dolním konci až po $146,793 pro pozici Manažer softwarového inženýrství na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti notonthehighstreet. Naposledy aktualizováno: 10/23/2025

Produktový manažer
$113K
Softwarový inženýr
$123K
Manažer softwarového inženýrství
$147K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti notonthehighstreet je Manažer softwarového inženýrství at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $146,793. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti notonthehighstreet je $122,505.

Další zdroje