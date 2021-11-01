Seznam společností
Northern Trust
Northern Trust Platy

Platy ve společnosti Northern Trust se pohybují od $46,672 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici IT specialista na dolním konci až po $255,000 pro pozici Manažer softwarového inženýrství na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Northern Trust. Naposledy aktualizováno: 9/9/2025

$160K

Softwarový inženýr
Median $148K

Backend softwarový inženýr

Full-Stack softwarový inženýr

Obchodní analytik
Median $78K
Produktový manažer
Median $110K

IT specialista
Median $46.7K
Architekt řešení
Median $238K
Finanční analytik
Median $123K
Manažer softwarového inženýrství
Median $255K
Účetní
$107K
Administrativní asistent
$63.7K
Zákaznické služby
$79.6K
Datový analytik
$81.4K
Datový vědec
$94.5K
Lidské zdroje
$86.2K
Investiční bankéř
$86.2K
Produktový designér
$139K
Personalista
$131K
Analytik kybernetické bezpečnosti
$109K
Technický programový manažer
$240K
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Northern Trust je Manažer softwarového inženýrství s roční celkovou odměnou $255,000. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Northern Trust je $108,206.

