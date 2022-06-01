Seznam společností
Nintex
Nintex Platy

Platy ve společnosti Nintex se pohybují od $52,380 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Manažer softwarového inženýrství in Malaysia na dolním konci až po $199,000 pro pozici Marketing in United States na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Nintex. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/24/2025

Zákaznický servis
$117K
Datový analytik
$54K
Informační technolog (IT)
$69.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
Marketing
$199K
Produktový manažer
$177K
Softwarový inženýr
$86.3K
Manažer softwarového inženýrství
$52.4K
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Nintex je Marketing at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $199,000. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Nintex je $86,255.

Doporučené pozice

Další zdroje

