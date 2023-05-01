Seznam společností
New Fortress Energy
    • O společnosti

    New Fortress Energy is a gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services globally. It operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships, engaging in natural gas procurement, liquefaction, shipping, logistics, facilities, and conversion. The company offers floating storage and regasification units, LNG carriers, and operates LNG storage and regasification facilities in Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Mexico, and Miami. It was founded in 1998 and is based in New York.

    newfortressenergy.com
    Webová stránka
    2014
    Rok založení
    671
    Počet zaměstnanců
    $1B-$10B
    Odhadované příjmy
    Sídlo společnosti

