Seznam společností
Nelnet
Nelnet Platy

Platy ve společnosti Nelnet se pohybují od $60,000 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Informační technolog (IT) na dolním konci až po $146,000 pro pozici Architekt řešení na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Nelnet. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/27/2025

Softwarový inženýr
Median $103K

Full-Stack softwarový inženýr

Architekt řešení
Median $146K
Analytik kybernetické bezpečnosti
Median $83.5K

Informační technolog (IT)
Median $60K
Produktový designér
$90.7K
Manažer softwarového inženýrství
$119K
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Nelnet je Architekt řešení s roční celkovou odměnou $146,000. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Nelnet je $96,576.

Další zdroje

