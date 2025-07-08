Mosaic Wellness Platy

Seznam společností
Platy ve společnosti Mosaic Wellness se pohybují od $23,199 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Softwarový inženýr na dolním konci až po $55,720 pro pozici Manažer softwarového inženýrství na horním konci.

Náčelník štábu
$37.9K
Softwarový inženýr
$23.2K
Manažer softwarového inženýrství
$55.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Mosaic Wellness je Manažer softwarového inženýrství at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $55,720. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Mosaic Wellness je $37,868.

