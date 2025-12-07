Seznam společností
Mirafra Technologies
Mirafra Technologies Hardwarový inženýr Platy

Mediánový kompenzační balíček Hardwarový inženýr in India ve společnosti Mirafra Technologies činí celkem ₹1.47M year. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti Mirafra Technologies. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/7/2025

Mediánový balíček
company icon
Mirafra Technologies
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Celkem za rok
$16.7K
Pozice
Senior
Základní
$16.7K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Roky ve společnosti
3 Roky
Roky zkušeností
3 Roky
Jaké jsou kariérní úrovně u Mirafra Technologies?
Nejnovější příspěvky platů
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Hardwarový inženýr ve společnosti Mirafra Technologies in India představuje roční celkovou odměnu ₹2,259,827. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Mirafra Technologies pro pozici Hardwarový inženýr in India je ₹1,471,494.

