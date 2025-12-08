Kompenzace Aktuary in United States ve společnosti Milliman se pohybuje od $102K year pro Analyst do $210K year pro Principal. Mediánový yearní kompenzační balíček in United States činí celkem $112K. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti Milliman. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/8/2025
Název úrovně
Celkem
Základní
Akcie
Bonus
Analyst
$102K
$93.5K
$0
$8.6K
Actuarial Associate
$146K
$121K
$0
$24.7K
Consultant
$229K
$151K
$0
$77.5K
Principal
$210K
$160K
$0
$50K
Společnost
Název pozice
Roky praxe
Celková kompenzace
|Žádné platy nenalezeny
