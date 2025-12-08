Seznam společností
Milliman
  • Platy
  • Aktuary

  • Všechny platy Aktuary

Milliman Aktuary Platy

Kompenzace Aktuary in United States ve společnosti Milliman se pohybuje od $102K year pro Analyst do $210K year pro Principal. Mediánový yearní kompenzační balíček in United States činí celkem $112K. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti Milliman. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/8/2025

Průměr Odměny podle Úroveň
Název úrovně
Celkem
Základní
Akcie
Bonus
Analyst
$102K
$93.5K
$0
$8.6K
Actuarial Associate
$146K
$121K
$0
$24.7K
Consultant
$229K
$151K
$0
$77.5K
Principal
$210K
$160K
$0
$50K
Nejnovější příspěvky platů
Jaké jsou kariérní úrovně u Milliman?

Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Aktuary ve společnosti Milliman in United States představuje roční celkovou odměnu $228,750. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Milliman pro pozici Aktuary in United States je $110,000.

Další zdroje

