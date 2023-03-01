Seznam společností
Merit
Pracujete zde? Převzít správu společnosti

Merit Platy

Platy ve společnosti Merit se pohybují od $159,200 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Datový analytik na dolním konci až po $225,000 pro pozici Manažer softwarového inženýrství na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Merit. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/27/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softwarový inženýr
Median $160K
Manažer softwarového inženýrství
Median $225K
Datový analytik
$159K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Produktový manažer
$173K
Chybí vám vaše pozice?

Vyhledejte všechny platy na naší stránce s odměňováním nebo přidejte svůj plat a pomozte odemknout stránku.


Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Merit je Manažer softwarového inženýrství s roční celkovou odměnou $225,000. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Merit je $166,430.

Doporučené pozice

    Nebyly nalezeny žádné doporučené pozice pro Merit

Související společnosti

  • Databricks
  • PayPal
  • Square
  • Amazon
  • Coinbase
  • Zobrazit všechny společnosti ➜

Další zdroje

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/merit/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.