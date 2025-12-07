Seznam společností
Meituan
Meituan Lidské zdroje Platy

Mediánový kompenzační balíček Lidské zdroje in China ve společnosti Meituan činí celkem CN¥353K year. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti Meituan. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/7/2025

Mediánový balíček
company icon
Meituan
L7
Beijing, BJ, China
Celkem za rok
$49.5K
Pozice
L7
Základní
$38.3K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$11.2K
Roky ve společnosti
1 Rok
Roky zkušeností
3 Roky
Jaké jsou kariérní úrovně u Meituan?
Nejnovější příspěvky platů
Společnost

Lokalita | Datum

Název pozice

Štítek

Roky praxe

Celkem / Ve společnosti

Celková kompenzace

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Lidské zdroje ve společnosti Meituan in China představuje roční celkovou odměnu CN¥925,348. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Meituan pro pozici Lidské zdroje in China je CN¥335,672.

Další zdroje

