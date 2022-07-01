Seznam společností
LevelTen Energy
LevelTen Energy Platy

Platy ve společnosti LevelTen Energy se pohybují od $222,000 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Softwarový inženýr na dolním konci až po $241,200 pro pozici Technický programový manažer na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti LevelTen Energy. Naposledy aktualizováno: 10/21/2025

Softwarový inženýr
Median $222K

Full-Stack softwarový inženýr

Manažer softwarového inženýrství
$239K
Technický programový manažer
$241K

Chybí vám vaše pozice?

Vyhledejte všechny platy na naší stránce s odměňováním nebo přidejte svůj plat a pomozte odemknout stránku.


Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti LevelTen Energy je Technický programový manažer at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $241,200. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti LevelTen Energy je $238,800.

