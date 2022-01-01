Seznam společností
Kobalt Music
Pracujete zde? Převzít správu společnosti

Kobalt Music Platy

Platy ve společnosti Kobalt Music se pohybují od $80,523 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Softwarový inženýr na dolním konci až po $181,673 pro pozici Produktový manažer na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Kobalt Music. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/25/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softwarový inženýr
Median $80.5K
Produktový designér
$121K
Produktový manažer
$182K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

68 30
68 30
Manažer softwarového inženýrství
$156K
Chybí vám vaše pozice?

Vyhledejte všechny platy na naší stránce s odměňováním nebo přidejte svůj plat a pomozte odemknout stránku.


Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Kobalt Music je Produktový manažer at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $181,673. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Kobalt Music je $138,484.

Doporučené pozice

    Nebyly nalezeny žádné doporučené pozice pro Kobalt Music

Související společnosti

  • Facebook
  • Uber
  • Snap
  • Google
  • Pinterest
  • Zobrazit všechny společnosti ➜

Další zdroje

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/kobalt-music/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.