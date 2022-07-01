Adresář Společností
Kitware
Kitware Platy

Rozsah platů Kitware se pohybuje od $127,000 v celkové kompenzaci ročně pro Softwarový inženýr na spodním konci do $293,525 pro Vedoucí datové vědy na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Kitware. Naposledy aktualizováno: 8/23/2025

$160K

Softwarový inženýr
Median $127K
Vedoucí datové vědy
$294K
Vedoucí softwarového inženýrství
$205K

FAQ

Nejvyšší hlášená platová pozice ve společnosti Kitware je Vedoucí datové vědy at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou kompenzací ve výši $293,525. To zahrnuje základní plat a případné akciové kompenzace a bonusy.
Mediánová roční celková kompenzace hlášená ve společnosti Kitware je $204,820.

Další zdroje