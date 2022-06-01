Adresář Společností
Kelly Services
Kelly Services Platy

Rozsah platů Kelly Services se pohybuje od $29,371 v celkové kompenzaci ročně pro Informatik (IT) na spodním konci do $102,485 pro Marketing na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Kelly Services. Naposledy aktualizováno: 8/16/2025

$160K

Softwarový inženýr
Median $97K
Náborový pracovník
Median $65K
Manažer obchodních operací
$77.6K

Datový vědec
$47.8K
Lidské zdroje
$32.1K
Informatik (IT)
$29.4K
Marketing
$102K
Důvěra a bezpečnost
$87.4K
FAQ

Nejvyšší hlášená platová pozice ve společnosti Kelly Services je Marketing at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou kompenzací ve výši $102,485. To zahrnuje základní plat a případné akciové kompenzace a bonusy.
Mediánová roční celková kompenzace hlášená ve společnosti Kelly Services je $71,305.

Další zdroje