JW Player Platy

Rozsah platů JW Player se pohybuje od $78,712 v celkové kompenzaci ročně pro Softwarový inženýr na spodním konci do $321,600 pro Rozvoj obchodu na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti JW Player. Naposledy aktualizováno: 8/16/2025

$160K

Rozvoj obchodu
$322K
Datový vědec
$86K
Marketing
$84.6K

Produktový designér
$128K
Produktový manažer
$164K
Náborový pracovník
$104K
Prodej
$271K
Softwarový inženýr
$78.7K
Vedoucí softwarového inženýrství
$204K
FAQ

Nejvyšší hlášená platová pozice ve společnosti JW Player je Rozvoj obchodu at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou kompenzací ve výši $321,600. To zahrnuje základní plat a případné akciové kompenzace a bonusy.
Mediánová roční celková kompenzace hlášená ve společnosti JW Player je $128,380.

