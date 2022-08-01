Seznam společností
January Technologies
January Technologies Platy

Platy ve společnosti January Technologies se pohybují od $142,000 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Softwarový inženýr na dolním konci až po $310,545 pro pozici Manažer softwarového inženýrství na horním konci.

$160K

Softwarový inženýr
Median $142K
Lidské zdroje
Median $241K
Personální operace
$281K

Manažer softwarového inženýrství
$311K
Časté dotazy

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в January Technologies - це Manažer softwarového inženýrství at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $310,545. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в January Technologies складає $261,200.

