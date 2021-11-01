Seznam společností
Intelligent Medical Objects Platy

Platy ve společnosti Intelligent Medical Objects se pohybují od $82,159 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Obchodní analytik na dolním konci až po $304,470 pro pozici Manažer produktového designu na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Intelligent Medical Objects. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/25/2025

Softwarový inženýr
Median $98K
Obchodní analytik
$82.2K
Datový analytik
$140K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Manažer produktového designu
$304K
Produktový manažer
$180K
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Intelligent Medical Objects je Manažer produktového designu at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $304,470. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Intelligent Medical Objects je $140,140.

