Adresář Společností
IntelliGenesis
Pracujete zde? Nárokujte si svou společnost

IntelliGenesis Platy

Rozsah platů IntelliGenesis se pohybuje od $94,525 v celkové kompenzaci ročně pro Informatik (IT) na spodním konci do $167,160 pro Analytik kybernetické bezpečnosti na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti IntelliGenesis. Naposledy aktualizováno: 8/10/2025

$160K

Dostaňte zaplaceno, ne buďte oklamáni

Vyjednali jsme tisíce nabídek a pravidelně dosahujeme zvýšení o 30 000 $ a více (někdy i 300 000 $ a více).Nechte si vyjednat plat nebo si nechte zkontrolovat životopis skutečnými odborníky - náboráři, kteří to dělají denně.

Datový vědec
Median $126K
Informatik (IT)
$94.5K
Analytik kybernetické bezpečnosti
$167K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Softwarový inženýr
$167K
Chybí vaše pozice?

Hledejte všechny platy na naší stránce s kompenzacemi nebo přidejte svůj plat abyste pomohli odemknout stránku.


FAQ

Nejvyšší hlášená platová pozice ve společnosti IntelliGenesis je Analytik kybernetické bezpečnosti at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou kompenzací ve výši $167,160. To zahrnuje základní plat a případné akciové kompenzace a bonusy.
Mediánová roční celková kompenzace hlášená ve společnosti IntelliGenesis je $146,415.

Doporučené práce

    Pro IntelliGenesis nebyly nalezeny žádné doporučené práce

Související společnosti

  • Snap
  • Flipkart
  • Facebook
  • Uber
  • Spotify
  • Zobrazit všechny společnosti ➜

Další zdroje