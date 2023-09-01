Seznam společností
Intellect Design Arena
Intellect Design Arena Platy

Platy ve společnosti Intellect Design Arena se pohybují od $8,476 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Technický redaktor na dolním konci až po $38,311 pro pozici Datový analytik na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Intellect Design Arena. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/24/2025

Softwarový inženýr
Median $9.2K
Datový analytik
Median $38.3K
Marketing
$20.4K

Produktový manažer
$36.1K
Technický redaktor
$8.5K
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Intellect Design Arena je Datový analytik s roční celkovou odměnou $38,311. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Intellect Design Arena je $20,422.

