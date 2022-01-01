Adresář Společností
Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science Platy

Rozsah platů Integral Ad Science se pohybuje od $105,525 v celkové kompenzaci ročně pro Prodej na spodním konci do $320,390 pro Informatik (IT) na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Integral Ad Science. Naposledy aktualizováno: 8/10/2025

$160K

Softwarový inženýr
Median $175K

Full-stack softwarový inženýr

Produktový manažer
Median $165K
Informatik (IT)
$320K

Prodej
$106K
Vedoucí softwarového inženýrství
$269K
Architekt řešení
$159K
Technický manažer programu
$131K
UX výzkumník
$109K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Integral Ad Science is Informatik (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $320,390. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Integral Ad Science is $162,100.

