Seznam společností
Innovapptive
Pracujete zde? Převzít správu společnosti
Nejlepší poznatky
  • Přispějte něčím unikátním o společnosti Innovapptive, co může být užitečné pro ostatní (např. tipy k pohovorům, výběr týmů, jedinečná kultura atd.).
    • O společnosti

    At Innovapptive, our mission is to help improve the working life of front line worker. We are the only Connected Worker Platform that combines ERP (SAP, IBM Maximo) operational data with digital, visual, & step by step guided work instructions on mobile and smart glasses to empower front-line workers to get jobs done faster, better, cheaper & safer. By engineering a platform that fuels innovation & collaboration, we are transforming the experience of the industrial worker to bridge the skills gap and further helping our customers increase revenues & margins. Together, with our employees, customers and partners across the globe, we are growing economies of some of the world's largest brands.We recently closed our Series A Fund Raise of $16.3M with Tiger Global Management, a Global Marquee Fund with over $30 Billion of Assets Under Management (AUM). Tiger Global Management has a reputation of investing and building some of world's "Unicorn"​ brands such as Spotify, Netflix, Facebook, LinkedIn, Amazon, Peloton, Harry's, Ola, Flipkart, Freshworks and many more!Come join an Incredible company that is on a mission to improve working life of front line workers by enriching the experience of every single field worker, back office and executives to help grow our customer's revenues and profitability!

    http://www.innovapptive.com
    Webová stránka
    2012
    Rok založení
    270
    Počet zaměstnanců
    $50M-$100M
    Odhadované příjmy
    Sídlo společnosti

    Získejte ověřené platy do své e-mailové schránky

    Přihlaste se k odběru ověřených nabídek.Získáte podrobný rozpis kompenzačních detailů e-mailem. Zjistit více

    Tato stránka je chráněna pomocí reCAPTCHA a Google Zásady ochrany osobních údajů a Podmínky služby platí.

    Doporučené pozice

      Nebyly nalezeny žádné doporučené pozice pro Innovapptive

    Související společnosti

    • Riverbed Technology
    • Genesys
    • Quick Base
    • Interactions
    • CloudPassage
    • Zobrazit všechny společnosti ➜

    Další zdroje