Adresář Společností
Infotech
Pracujete zde? Nárokujte si svou společnost

Infotech Platy

Rozsah platů Infotech se pohybuje od $24,984 v celkové kompenzaci ročně pro Elektrotechnický inženýr na spodním konci do $100,025 pro Softwarový inženýr na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Infotech. Naposledy aktualizováno: 8/11/2025

$160K

Dostaňte zaplaceno, ne buďte oklamáni

Vyjednali jsme tisíce nabídek a pravidelně dosahujeme zvýšení o 30 000 $ a více (někdy i 300 000 $ a více).Nechte si vyjednat plat nebo si nechte zkontrolovat životopis skutečnými odborníky - náboráři, kteří to dělají denně.

Elektrotechnický inženýr
$25K
Náborový pracovník
$99.5K
Softwarový inženýr
$100K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Chybí vaše pozice?

Hledejte všechny platy na naší stránce s kompenzacemi nebo přidejte svůj plat abyste pomohli odemknout stránku.


FAQ

Nejvyšší hlášená platová pozice ve společnosti Infotech je Softwarový inženýr at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou kompenzací ve výši $100,025. To zahrnuje základní plat a případné akciové kompenzace a bonusy.
Mediánová roční celková kompenzace hlášená ve společnosti Infotech je $99,500.

Doporučené práce

    Pro Infotech nebyly nalezeny žádné doporučené práce

Související společnosti

  • Uber
  • Amazon
  • LinkedIn
  • Roblox
  • Spotify
  • Zobrazit všechny společnosti ➜

Další zdroje