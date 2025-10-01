Kompenzace Softwarový inženýr in Greater Austin Area ve společnosti Indeed se pohybuje od $110K year pro L0 do $546K year pro L5. Mediánový yearní kompenzační balíček in Greater Austin Area činí celkem $280K. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti Indeed. Naposledy aktualizováno: 10/1/2025
Název úrovně
Celkem
Základní
Akcie
Bonus
L0
$110K
$105K
$0
$4.5K
L1
$144K
$112K
$22.6K
$8.9K
L2
$202K
$137K
$52.7K
$11.8K
L2-II
$255K
$155K
$78.6K
$21.2K
Společnost
Název pozice
Roky praxe
Celková kompenzace
Žádné platy nenalezeny
25%
ROK 1
25%
ROK 2
25%
ROK 3
25%
ROK 4
Ve společnosti Indeed podléhají RSUs 4letému plánu nabývání:
25% nabývá v 1st-ROK (25.00% ročně)
25% nabývá v 2nd-ROK (6.25% čtvrtletně)
25% nabývá v 3rd-ROK (6.25% čtvrtletně)
25% nabývá v 4th-ROK (6.25% čtvrtletně)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
ROK 1
33.3%
ROK 2
33.4%
ROK 3
Ve společnosti Indeed podléhají RSUs 3letému plánu nabývání:
33.3% nabývá v 1st-ROK (33.30% ročně)
33.3% nabývá v 2nd-ROK (8.32% čtvrtletně)
33.4% nabývá v 3rd-ROK (8.35% čtvrtletně)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
