  • Platy
  • Softwarový inženýr

  • Všechny platy Softwarový inženýr

  • Greater Austin Area

Indeed Softwarový inženýr Platy v Greater Austin Area

Kompenzace Softwarový inženýr in Greater Austin Area ve společnosti Indeed se pohybuje od $110K year pro L0 do $546K year pro L5. Mediánový yearní kompenzační balíček in Greater Austin Area činí celkem $280K. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti Indeed. Naposledy aktualizováno: 10/1/2025

Průměr Odměny podle Úroveň
Název úrovně
Celkem
Základní
Akcie
Bonus
L0
(Začátečnická úroveň)
$110K
$105K
$0
$4.5K
L1
Software Engineer I
$144K
$112K
$22.6K
$8.9K
L2
Software Engineer II
$202K
$137K
$52.7K
$11.8K
L2-II
Senior Software Engineer
$255K
$155K
$78.6K
$21.2K
Nejnovější příspěvky platů
Společnost

Lokalita | Datum

Název pozice

Štítek

Roky praxe

Celkem / Ve společnosti

Celková kompenzace

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Žádné platy nenalezeny
Plán nabývání

25%

ROK 1

25%

ROK 2

25%

ROK 3

25%

ROK 4

Typ akcií
RSU

Ve společnosti Indeed podléhají RSUs 4letému plánu nabývání:

  • 25% nabývá v 1st-ROK (25.00% ročně)

  • 25% nabývá v 2nd-ROK (6.25% čtvrtletně)

  • 25% nabývá v 3rd-ROK (6.25% čtvrtletně)

  • 25% nabývá v 4th-ROK (6.25% čtvrtletně)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

ROK 1

33.3%

ROK 2

33.4%

ROK 3

Typ akcií
RSU

Ve společnosti Indeed podléhají RSUs 3letému plánu nabývání:

  • 33.3% nabývá v 1st-ROK (33.30% ročně)

  • 33.3% nabývá v 2nd-ROK (8.32% čtvrtletně)

  • 33.4% nabývá v 3rd-ROK (8.35% čtvrtletně)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Časté dotazy

The highest paying salary package reported for a Softwarový inženýr at Indeed in Greater Austin Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $546,135. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indeed for the Softwarový inženýr role in Greater Austin Area is $263,000.

