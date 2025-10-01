Typ akcií

RSU

Ve společnosti Indeed podléhají RSUs 4letému plánu nabývání:

25 % nabývá v 1st - ROK ( 25.00 % ročně )

25 % nabývá v 2nd - ROK ( 6.25 % čtvrtletně )

25 % nabývá v 3rd - ROK ( 6.25 % čtvrtletně )

25 % nabývá v 4th - ROK ( 6.25 % čtvrtletně )

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.