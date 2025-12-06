Seznam společností
ImmoScout24
  • Platy
  • Produktový manažer

  • Všechny platy Produktový manažer

ImmoScout24 Produktový manažer Platy

Mediánový kompenzační balíček Produktový manažer in Germany ve společnosti ImmoScout24 činí celkem €72.7K year. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti ImmoScout24. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/6/2025

Mediánový balíček
company icon
ImmoScout24
Product Manager
Berlin, BE, Germany
Celkem za rok
$83.8K
Pozice
L2
Základní
$83.8K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Roky ve společnosti
4 Roky
Roky zkušeností
7 Roky
Jaké jsou kariérní úrovně u ImmoScout24?
Nejnovější příspěvky platů
Společnost

Lokalita | Datum

Název pozice

Štítek

Roky praxe

Celkem / Ve společnosti

Celková kompenzace

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Žádné platy nenalezeny
Platy stážistů

Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Produktový manažer ve společnosti ImmoScout24 in Germany představuje roční celkovou odměnu €181,437. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti ImmoScout24 pro pozici Produktový manažer in Germany je €75,327.

