Seznam společností
IHS Markit
  Platy
  Technický programový manažer

  Všechny platy Technický programový manažer

IHS Markit Technický programový manažer Platy

Mediánový kompenzační balíček Technický programový manažer in United States ve společnosti IHS Markit činí celkem $37.9K year. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti IHS Markit. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/6/2025

Mediánový balíček
company icon
IHS Markit
Technical Program Manager
Gurgaon, HR, India
Celkem za rok
$37.9K
Pozice
10
Základní
$36.1K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$1.8K
Roky ve společnosti
3 Roky
Roky zkušeností
8 Roky
Jaké jsou kariérní úrovně u IHS Markit?
Nejnovější příspěvky platů
Společnost

Lokalita | Datum

Název pozice

Štítek

Roky praxe

Celkem / Ve společnosti

Celková kompenzace

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Technický programový manažer ve společnosti IHS Markit in United States představuje roční celkovou odměnu $111,000. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti IHS Markit pro pozici Technický programový manažer in United States je $111,000.

Další zdroje

