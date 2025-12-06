Kompenzace Softwarový inženýr in United States ve společnosti IHS Markit se pohybuje od $99.2K year pro Software Engineer do $136K year pro Senior Software Engineer. Mediánový yearní kompenzační balíček in United States činí celkem $135K. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti IHS Markit. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/6/2025
Název úrovně
Celkem
Základní
Akcie
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$99.2K
$94.8K
$2K
$2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$136K
$120K
$0
$16K
Společnost
Název pozice
Roky praxe
Celková kompenzace
|Žádné platy nenalezeny
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ihs-markit/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.