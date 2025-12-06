Seznam společností
IHS Markit
Pracujete zde? Převzít správu společnosti
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Platy
  • Softwarový inženýr

  • Všechny platy Softwarový inženýr

IHS Markit Softwarový inženýr Platy

Kompenzace Softwarový inženýr in United States ve společnosti IHS Markit se pohybuje od $99.2K year pro Software Engineer do $136K year pro Senior Software Engineer. Mediánový yearní kompenzační balíček in United States činí celkem $135K. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti IHS Markit. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/6/2025

Průměr Odměny podle Úroveň
Přidat komp.Porovnat úrovně
Název úrovně
Celkem
Základní
Akcie
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer I
(Začátečnická úroveň)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$99.2K
$94.8K
$2K
$2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$136K
$120K
$0
$16K
Zobrazit 2 Další úrovně
Přidat komp.Porovnat úrovně
Nejnovější příspěvky platů
PřidatPřidat odměnuPřidat odměnu

Společnost

Lokalita | Datum

Název pozice

Štítek

Roky praxe

Celkem / Ve společnosti

Celková kompenzace

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Žádné platy nenalezeny
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportovat dataZobrazit volná místa
Platy stážistů

Přispět
Jaké jsou kariérní úrovně u IHS Markit?

Získejte ověřené platy do své e-mailové schránky

Přihlaste se k odběru ověřených Softwarový inženýr nabídek.Získáte podrobný rozpis kompenzačních detailů e-mailem. Zjistit více

Tato stránka je chráněna pomocí reCAPTCHA a Google Zásady ochrany osobních údajů a Podmínky služby platí.

Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Softwarový inženýr ve společnosti IHS Markit in United States představuje roční celkovou odměnu $165,000. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti IHS Markit pro pozici Softwarový inženýr in United States je $124,323.

Doporučené pozice

    Nebyly nalezeny žádné doporučené pozice pro IHS Markit

Související společnosti

  • Leidos
  • EQ
  • AVEVA
  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • Zobrazit všechny společnosti ➜

Další zdroje

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ihs-markit/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.