Human Interest
Human Interest Softwarový inženýr Platy

Mediánový kompenzační balíček Softwarový inženýr in United States ve společnosti Human Interest činí celkem $196K year. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti Human Interest. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/7/2025

Mediánový balíček
company icon
Human Interest
Software Engineer
San Francisco, CA
Celkem za rok
$196K
Pozice
L5
Základní
$190K
Stock (/yr)
$5.8K
Bonus
$0
Roky ve společnosti
3 Roky
Roky zkušeností
6 Roky
Jaké jsou kariérní úrovně u Human Interest?
Nejnovější příspěvky platů
Platy stážistů

Plán nabývání

25%

ROK 1

25%

ROK 2

25%

ROK 3

25%

ROK 4

Ve společnosti Human Interest podléhají Akcie/kapitálové granty 4letému plánu nabývání:

  • 25% nabývá v 1st-ROK (25.00% ročně)

  • 25% nabývá v 2nd-ROK (2.08% měsíčně)

  • 25% nabývá v 3rd-ROK (2.08% měsíčně)

  • 25% nabývá v 4th-ROK (2.08% měsíčně)



Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Softwarový inženýr ve společnosti Human Interest in United States představuje roční celkovou odměnu $250,000. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Human Interest pro pozici Softwarový inženýr in United States je $195,000.

Doporučené pozice

