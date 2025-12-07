Mediánový kompenzační balíček Softwarový inženýr in United States ve společnosti Human Interest činí celkem $196K year. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti Human Interest. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/7/2025
Společnost
Název pozice
Roky praxe
Celková kompenzace
|Žádné platy nenalezeny
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
ROK 1
25%
ROK 2
25%
ROK 3
25%
ROK 4
Ve společnosti Human Interest podléhají Akcie/kapitálové granty 4letému plánu nabývání:
25% nabývá v 1st-ROK (25.00% ročně)
25% nabývá v 2nd-ROK (2.08% měsíčně)
25% nabývá v 3rd-ROK (2.08% měsíčně)
25% nabývá v 4th-ROK (2.08% měsíčně)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/human-interest/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.