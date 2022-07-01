Seznam společností
Gorgias
Gorgias Platy

Platy ve společnosti Gorgias se pohybují od $92,063 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Zákaznický úspěch in France na dolním konci až po $199,000 pro pozici Marketing in United States na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Gorgias. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Softwarový inženýr
Median $115K
Náčelník štábu
$197K
Zákaznický úspěch
$92.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
66 29
Marketing
$199K
Manažer partnerství
$132K
Produktový designér
$135K
Produktový manažer
$113K
Manažer softwarového inženýrství
$128K
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Gorgias je Marketing at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $199,000. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Gorgias je $130,072.

Další zdroje

