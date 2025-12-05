Seznam společností
Garmin
  • Platy
  • Softwarový inženýr

  • Všechny platy Softwarový inženýr

Garmin Softwarový inženýr Platy

Kompenzace Softwarový inženýr in United States ve společnosti Garmin se pohybuje od $91.9K year pro Software Engineer I do $209K year pro Staff Software Engineer. Mediánový yearní kompenzační balíček in United States činí celkem $95.3K. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti Garmin. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/5/2025

Průměr Odměny podle Úroveň
Název úrovně
Celkem
Základní
Akcie
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Začátečnická úroveň)
$91.9K
$89.7K
$257
$1.9K
Software Engineer II
$101K
$101K
$0
$25
Senior Software Engineer
$134K
$128K
$6.3K
$25
Technical Lead Software Engineer
$154K
$147K
$6.9K
$0
Nejnovější příspěvky platů
Společnost

Lokalita | Datum

Název pozice

Štítek

Roky praxe

Celkem / Ve společnosti

Celková kompenzace

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Žádné platy nenalezeny
Platy stážistů

Jaké jsou kariérní úrovně u Garmin?

Zahrnuté pozice

Backend softwarový inženýr

Full-Stack softwarový inženýr

Síťový inženýr

Systémový inženýr

Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Softwarový inženýr ve společnosti Garmin in United States představuje roční celkovou odměnu $208,930. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Garmin pro pozici Softwarový inženýr in United States je $92,500.

Doporučené pozice

    Nebyly nalezeny žádné doporučené pozice pro Garmin

Další zdroje

