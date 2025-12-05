Kompenzace Softwarový inženýr in United States ve společnosti Garmin se pohybuje od $91.9K year pro Software Engineer I do $209K year pro Staff Software Engineer. Mediánový yearní kompenzační balíček in United States činí celkem $95.3K. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti Garmin. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/5/2025
Název úrovně
Celkem
Základní
Akcie
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$91.9K
$89.7K
$257
$1.9K
Software Engineer II
$101K
$101K
$0
$25
Senior Software Engineer
$134K
$128K
$6.3K
$25
Technical Lead Software Engineer
$154K
$147K
$6.9K
$0
Společnost
Název pozice
Roky praxe
Celková kompenzace
|Žádné platy nenalezeny
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Zahrnuté poziceNavrhnout novou pozici
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/garmin/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.