Garmin
  • Platy
  • Produktový designér

  • Všechny platy Produktový designér

Garmin Produktový designér Platy

Mediánový kompenzační balíček Produktový designér in United States ve společnosti Garmin činí celkem $86K year. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti Garmin. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/5/2025

Mediánový balíček
company icon
Garmin
UX Designer
Olathe, KS
Celkem za rok
$86K
Pozice
1
Základní
$68K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$18K
Roky ve společnosti
0-1 Roky
Roky zkušeností
0-1 Roky
Jaké jsou kariérní úrovně u Garmin?
Nejnovější příspěvky platů
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Produktový designér ve společnosti Garmin in United States představuje roční celkovou odměnu $114,000. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Garmin pro pozici Produktový designér in United States je $84,000.

