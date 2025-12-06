Seznam společností
Mediánový kompenzační balíček Produktový manažer in Israel ve společnosti Fiverr činí celkem ₪421K year. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti Fiverr. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/6/2025

Mediánový balíček
company icon
Fiverr
Product Manager
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Celkem za rok
$125K
Pozice
-
Základní
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Roky ve společnosti
3 Roky
Roky zkušeností
10 Roky
Platy stážistů

Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Produktový manažer ve společnosti Fiverr in Israel představuje roční celkovou odměnu ₪673,910. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Fiverr pro pozici Produktový manažer in Israel je ₪446,689.

