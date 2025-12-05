Seznam společností
Fictiv
  • Platy
  • Produktový designér

  • Všechny platy Produktový designér

Fictiv Produktový designér Platy

Mediánový kompenzační balíček Produktový designér in United States ve společnosti Fictiv činí celkem $136K year. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti Fictiv. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/5/2025

Mediánový balíček
company icon
Fictiv
Product Designer
San Francisco, CA
Celkem za rok
$136K
Pozice
Mid
Základní
$132K
Stock (/yr)
$4K
Bonus
$0
Roky ve společnosti
0 Roky
Roky zkušeností
3 Roky
Jaké jsou kariérní úrovně u Fictiv?
Nejnovější příspěvky platů
Společnost

Lokalita | Datum

Název pozice

Štítek

Roky praxe

Celkem / Ve společnosti

Celková kompenzace

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Produktový designér ve společnosti Fictiv in United States představuje roční celkovou odměnu $153,000. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Fictiv pro pozici Produktový designér in United States je $132,000.

Další zdroje

