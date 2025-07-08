Seznam společností
Equativ
Equativ Platy

Platy ve společnosti Equativ se pohybují od $52,330 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Produktový manažer na dolním konci až po $105,498 pro pozici Softwarový inženýr na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Equativ. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/23/2025

Datový analytik
$93K
Produktový manažer
$52.3K
Softwarový inženýr
$105K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Equativ je Softwarový inženýr at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $105,498. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Equativ je $92,988.

Další zdroje

