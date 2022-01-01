Seznam společností
Equal Experts
Equal Experts Platy

Platy ve společnosti Equal Experts se pohybují od $42,771 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Softwarový inženýr na dolním konci až po $299,495 pro pozici Architekt řešení na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Equal Experts. Naposledy aktualizováno: 9/12/2025

$160K

Softwarový inženýr
Median $42.8K

Backend softwarový inženýr

Datový analytik
$61.2K
Manažerský konzultant
$205K

Personalista
$109K
Manažer softwarového inženýrství
$188K
Architekt řešení
$299K
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Equal Experts je Architekt řešení at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $299,495. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Equal Experts je $148,650.

