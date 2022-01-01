Equal Experts Platy

Platy ve společnosti Equal Experts se pohybují od $42,771 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Softwarový inženýr na dolním konci až po $299,495 pro pozici Architekt řešení na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Equal Experts. Naposledy aktualizováno: 9/12/2025
OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed
We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:
In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...
Vyhledejte všechny platy na naší stránce s odměňováním nebo přidejte svůj plat a pomozte odemknout stránku.