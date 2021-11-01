Seznam společností
Epirus Platy

Platy ve společnosti Epirus se pohybují od $100,980 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Strojní inženýr na dolním konci až po $182,156 pro pozici Projektový manažer na horním konci.

Softwarový inženýr
Median $137K
Strojní inženýr
$101K
Produktový designér
$151K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
Projektový manažer
$182K
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Epirus je Projektový manažer at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $182,156. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Epirus je $143,875.

Další zdroje

