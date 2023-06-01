Adresář Společností
DrivenIQ
Pracujete zde? Nárokujte si svou společnost
Hlavní poznatky
  • Přispějte něčím jedinečným o DrivenIQ, co by mohlo být užitečné pro ostatní (např. tipy na pohovory, výběr týmů, jedinečná kultura atd.).
    • O společnosti

    DrivenIQ is a company that offers a 360 Audience Management Platform using their proprietary Identity Graph & SaaS Data Platform VisitIQ, which captures and curates 1P audiences visiting a business site. Their technology solves ID resolution against their owned consumer database over 14 Billion multi opted-in consumer cookie-less addressable ID Graph with over 500 demographic, behavior, and lifestyle characteristics. Their Omni-Data people-based audience solution helps businesses focus on "InReach" and building owned and customizable 1P highly targeted audiences that can be activated across all digital and offline pathways. They offer precise 1:1 omni-data 1P audience integration personalized addressable email, direct mail, display, and OTT/CTV deliverables to consumers' devices.

    drivenIQ.com
    Webové stránky
    2019
    Rok založení
    126
    Počet zaměstnanců
    $10M-$50M
    Odhadované příjmy
    Sídlo

    Získejte ověřené platy do své schránky

    Přihlaste se k odběru ověřených nabídek.Dostanete rozpis podrobností kompenzace e-mailem. Zjistit více

    Tento web je chráněn reCAPTCHA a platí Zásady ochrany osobních údajů a Podmínky služby použít.

    Doporučené práce

      Pro DrivenIQ nebyly nalezeny žádné doporučené práce

    Související společnosti

    • DoorDash
    • Stripe
    • Airbnb
    • Lyft
    • SoFi
    • Zobrazit všechny společnosti ➜

    Další zdroje